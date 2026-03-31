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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 31, 2026



Quoting: Archinstall 4.0 finally makes installing Arch Linux bearable for normal people —

Have you ever had to pull up a YouTube tutorial on your phone on how to install your OS? If not, then I'd recommend giving installing Arch Linux without tools a try. The process is mostly manual, meaning you have to build your user accounts, time settings, and system partitions by hand. It teaches you a lot about how operating systems work, but it definitely makes you work for your OS.

Fortunately, for people who'd rather skip that, there's Archinstall. It comes with Arch Linux and makes setting up the distro a lot easier than going through the command line. If you're interested, you'll be pleased to know that Archinstall just released version 4.0, and it aims to make the process even less painful than it normally is.