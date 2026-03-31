news
I installed this Arch-based distro my way in under 5 minutes - so can you
Quoting: I installed this Arch-based distro my way in under 5 minutes - so can you | ZDNET —
If you've followed me long enough, you'll know that I've tried several Arch-based Linux distributions to find the holy grail of installers.
I believe I've found it in Prism Linux.
This Arch-based Linux distribution claims to be the "a high-performance system built for stability." What the developers should be calling it is "The Arch-based distribution with a killer installer and everything you need in a desktop OS."
You think I'm kidding? Try the Prism installer and see what you think. As soon as the installer began, I knew something special was on its way.