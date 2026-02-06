original
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Even If Now Run by a Lady, is Failing Ladies
In a profession dominated by arrogant men like "hired guns"
Narcissists are too much for the SRA because they lie with sincerity and cover up misdeeds. If some solicitor shouts out or tweets something obviously racist, then the SRA might intervene; otherwise it'll wash its hands.
In Part I and in Part II of an ongoing series we wrote how, in general, the SRA had failed women and today we learned of a managerial shuffle amid blunders and scandals.
The SRA failing my wife and also failing the spouse of someone else (and a girlfriend who got strangled) is part of a disturbing pattern at SRA. Appointing a female to management will never help cover up what SRA means to women. █
Image source: O Grave, Where is Thy Victory, 1892