news
Calibre 9.2 Ebook Manager Improves the Bookshelf View, Ebook Viewer, and More
Calibre 9.2 is here to improve ZIP output by allowing us to change the template engine used for HTML templating from Templite to Mustache for greater safety and performance, and adds a new option to the check library features to allow us to rebuild the annotations search index.
This release also improves the new Bookshelf view by avoiding rendering during initial display while the view is still being resized and fixing a blank Bookshelf view issue on some macOS systems. It also fixes a bug that prevented users from dragging and dropping ebooks into the Bookshelf view.