I'm A Proud Luddite. That's Why I Use Linux.

Calibre 9.2 is here to improve ZIP output by allowing us to change the template engine used for HTML templating from Templite to Mustache for greater safety and performance, and adds a new option to the check library features to allow us to rebuild the annotations search index.

Highlights of Ardour 9.0 include dedicated pianoroll windows by double-clicking on a MIDI region to edit it, direct editing of the contents of MIDI cues, region FX support to apply any plugin to a given audio region only, and the ability to record directly into cue slots, which makes Ardour a “looper”.

Darktable 5.4.1 looks like a small maintenance update that fixes several bugs and issues, and only introduces two new noise profiles for the Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR cameras. There’s no additional base camera support, nor new white balance presets included in this update.

Ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework for a modern UI/UX experience, the Krita 6 release promises major new features like Wayland color management support when Krita runs in native Wayland mode. However, for now, Krita 6 will only support KDE’s KWin window and composite manager.

Coming about a month after KDE Gear 25.12.1, the KDE Gear 25.12.2 release updates the Dolphin file manager to reload context menu plugins when changing the configuration, avoid using the dynamic view if any items in the view are expanded, and ensure the font dialog retains the last custom selection.

Released in April 2024, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is a long-term supported series that will receive software updates and security patches for at least 5 years, until June 2029, as well as regular point releases every six months.