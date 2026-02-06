news
Ubuntu on RISC-V might actually be good thanks to this chip
I'm glad to see more RISC-V boards getting mainstream Linux support because RISC-V is an exciting world on the cutting edge of open source computing right now. Married with an open source operating system like Ubuntu, it makes fully open source personal computers and servers that much more accessible. I was disappointed to hear the RISC-V board I own, the VisionFive 2 with its RVA20-based StarFive JH7110 CPU, would not be supported by Ubuntu 25.10. It was also understandable, given how sluggish even a lightweight desktop like LXDe was on it, in my experience.