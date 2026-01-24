The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

CachyOS ISO Release for January 2026 Brings KDE’s New Plasma Login Manager

The CachyOS Release for January 2026 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.5.5 desktop environment with the Wayland session enabled by default and the new Plasma Login Manager that will be introduced in the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 release. Plasma Login Manager replaces SDDM on new installations.

The new CachyOS ISO also contains both stable and LTS kernels to improve compatibility for newer devices and hardware, a new service that shows the syncing status of the CachyOS mirrors, and an updated NVIDIA module to reduce interrupt time for low-latency displays.

