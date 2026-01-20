news
Proprietary Windows Bricks Itself, Adds Slop
-
Futurism ☛ As Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Stuffs backdoored Windows With AI, New Update Prevents Users From Turning Off Their PCs Entirely
"When you vibe code an OS."
-
Microsoft issues an urgent fix following a problematic security update
-
Windows 11 January update causes shutdown problems, emergency fix rolled out
Microsoft has rolled out an emergency update after some Windows 11 users reported a strange and frustrating issue. Following a recent January update, certain systems were unable to shut down properly. Instead of powering off, affected PCs were restarting or staying switched on even after users selected shut down or hibernate.