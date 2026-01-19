Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

The hardware is a fairly simple task to solve. A simple Raspberry Pi Pico setup is used to capture potentiometer data. By some simple LEGO linkage and mounts, this data is correlated to the bikes’ wheel travel. Finally, everything is logged onto an SD card in a CSV format. Some buttons and a small AMOLED provide a simple user interface wrapped in a 3D printed case.

Analyzing the data is a rather daunting task. The entire analysis framework is neatly wrapped into a web server. The DAQ can automatically sync with the web interface, and provide suspension metrics in conjunction with action camera footage and a GPS track for further analysis.