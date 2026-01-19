news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ Witty Pi 5 HAT+ – A Raspberry Pi RP2350-based power scheduler with time, temperature, and voltage-based triggers
Designed by UUGear, the Witty Pi 5 HAT+ is a power scheduler board for Raspberry Pi that features an RP2350 MCU for running scheduling logic. It includes a high-precision RTC with voltage and temperature monitoring for automated power on/off, making it suitable for solar-powered projects, environmental monitors, and industrial controllers that require scheduled power on/off control to extend battery life. The board follows the Raspberry Pi HAT+ specification and accepts power from either a 6V–30V DC input through a terminal block or a 5V USB-C supply, while delivering up to 5A to the Raspberry Pi and connected peripherals.
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi CM0-powered low-cost industrial box PCs offer RS-485, 4G LTE, and wide DC input options
EDATEC has recently released the ED-IPC1000 and ED-IPC1100 Raspberry Pi CM0-based industrial box PCs with DIN-rail mounting options. The ED-IPC1000 is the low-cost version, featuring standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. In contrast, the ED-IPC1100 offers RS-485 and 4G CAT-1 connectivity, along with a wider power input, making it suitable for more advanced industrial applications. As a reminder, the Raspberry Pi CM0 is a solder-on module based on a Broadcom BCM2710A1 quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU with 512 MB RAM, optional 8 GB/16 GB eMMC flash, and optional 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi/Bluetooth. It’s only available to manufacturers in China; expect finished products like the ED-IPC1000/IPC1100 box PCs can be sold worldwide.
-
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.4: The flashing tool that finally stops sabotaging your large SD cards
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Zen 5 x86 Bedrock RAI300 delivers 50 TOPS AI in fanless IPC
The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.
-
CNX Software ☛ Getting started with SONOFF Dongle Plus MG24 Zigbee adapter using Home Assistant
We have received a sample of the SONOFF Dongle Plus MG24 (also known as Dongle-PMG24) Zigbee/Thread USB dongle for review. As its name implies, it’s based on a Silicon Labs EFR32MG24 wireless chip, and the company claims up to 200 meters range thanks to an included 3dBi antenna. It is compatible with Windows, Linux, macOS, Raspberry Pi OS, and other operating systems that support USB serial drivers. The dongle works seamlessly with popular open-source platforms, such as Home Assistant, Zigbee2MQTT, ioBroker, and OpenHAB.
-
Hackaday ☛ Making A Mountain Bike Data Acquisition System
The hardware is a fairly simple task to solve. A simple Raspberry Pi Pico setup is used to capture potentiometer data. By some simple LEGO linkage and mounts, this data is correlated to the bikes’ wheel travel. Finally, everything is logged onto an SD card in a CSV format. Some buttons and a small AMOLED provide a simple user interface wrapped in a 3D printed case.
Analyzing the data is a rather daunting task. The entire analysis framework is neatly wrapped into a web server. The DAQ can automatically sync with the web interface, and provide suspension metrics in conjunction with action camera footage and a GPS track for further analysis.
-
Hackaday ☛ Accurately Aiming Audio With An Ultrasonic Array
Regardless of how one uses it, however, the physics behind such directional speakers is interesting. Normal speakers tend to disperse their sound widely because the size of the diaphragm is small compared to the wavelength of the sound they produce; just like light waves passing through a pinhole or thin slit, the sound waves diffract outwards in all directions from their source. Audible frequencies have wavelengths too long to make a handheld directional speaker, but ultrasonic waves are short enough to work well; [Electron Impressions] used 40 kHz, which has a wavelength of just eight millimeters. To make the output even more directional, he used an array of evenly-spaced parallel emitters, which interfere constructively to the front and destructively to the sides.
-
Hackaday ☛ What To Do With A Flash-less ESP32-C3 Super Mini Board?
In an update video by [Hacker University] to an earlier video on ESP32-C3 Super Mini development boards that feature a Flash-less version of this MCU, the question of adding your own Flash IC to these boards is addressed. The short version is that while it is possible, it’s definitely not going to be easy, as pins including SPIHD (19) and SPICLK (22) and SPIQ (24) are not broken out on the board and thus require one to directly solder wires to the QFN pads.
-
Colin Leroy-Mira ☛ Handling Daisy-chaining storage on Apple II
Following the release of BurgerDisk, I have been asked what it would take to handle daisy-chaining in Fujinet. I am going to explain what I’ve done and what I’ve found in this post.
This applies to a Smartport device, and would be wrong for a floppy drive emulator device.
-
Neodyme AG ☛ Drone Hacking Part 1: Dumping Firmware and Bruteforcing ECC
In July 2025, we from Neodyme got together in Munich and did security research on a bunch of IoT devices, ranging from bluetooth headsets, to door locks, to drones. One of these was the Potensic Atom 2. It’s a photo and video drone with a gimbal-stabilized 4K camera and a remote control that you hook up to your own smartphone and the proprietary app. If you’ve ever flown a DJI Mini 4K, this drone will look very familiar to you.
This post is part of a two-part series that will cover how we disassembled the drone and dumped the firmware from the NAND chip and how we analyzed the drone’s firmware, app, and remote control to find some backdoors and vulnerabilities.