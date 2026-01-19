Previously on Computers Are Bad, we discussed the early history of air traffic control in the United States. The technical demands of air traffic control are well known in computer history circles because of the prominence of SAGE, but what's less well known is that SAGE itself was not an air traffic control system at all. SAGE was an air defense system, designed for the military with a specific task of ground-controlled interception (GCI). There is natural overlap between air defense and air traffic control: for example, both applications require correlating aircraft identities with radar targets. This commonality lead the Federal Aviation Agency (precursor to today's FAA) to launch a joint project with the Air Force to adapt SAGE for civilian ATC.