Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PowerShell on Debian (12, 11) [Ed: Microsoft dependency is no good]
PowerShell on GNU/Linux brings the same scripting language and object-oriented pipeline that backdoored Windows administrators rely on to your Debian server or workstation.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable deb-multimedia on Debian (13, 12, 11)
The deb-multimedia.org repository provides multimedia packages for Debian that are either unavailable in the official archives or built with additional features. Common examples include FFmpeg compiled with extra codec support (x264, x265, AAC, and proprietary formats), enhanced builds of VLC, and various audio/video tools with non-free components enabled.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LibreWolf on Linux Mint (22, 21)
LibreWolf is a privacy-focused Firefox fork that removes telemetry, enables tracking protection by default, and includes uBlock Origin for ad blocking.
J B Crawford ☛ air traffic control: the IBM 9020
Previously on Computers Are Bad, we discussed the early history of air traffic control in the United States. The technical demands of air traffic control are well known in computer history circles because of the prominence of SAGE, but what's less well known is that SAGE itself was not an air traffic control system at all. SAGE was an air defense system, designed for the military with a specific task of ground-controlled interception (GCI). There is natural overlap between air defense and air traffic control: for example, both applications require correlating aircraft identities with radar targets. This commonality lead the Federal Aviation Agency (precursor to today's FAA) to launch a joint project with the Air Force to adapt SAGE for civilian ATC.
Ivan ☛ Everything is a File
One really cool heritage of the Unix system is the concept of everything being a file. Normally, you think of a file as a collection of bytes that exists somewhere on your drive. And that’s true, for the most part. However, those are not the only types of files.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Trinity on Debian 13
The Trinity Desktop Environment offers a nostalgic yet functional computing experience for GNU/Linux enthusiasts who appreciate the classic KDE 3.5 interface. Installing Trinity on Debian 13 “Trixie” brings together modern stability with traditional desktop design, creating an efficient workspace that runs smoothly even on older hardware.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DigiKam on Fedora 43
DigiKam stands as one of the most powerful open-source photo management applications available for GNU/Linux users today. Built on the robust KDE framework, this professional-grade software offers photographers, content creators, and digital imaging enthusiasts a comprehensive solution for organizing, editing, and managing extensive photo libraries.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nomacs on Debian 13
Nomacs stands out as one of the most versatile image viewers available for GNU/Linux systems. This free, open-source application brings professional-grade image viewing capabilities to Debian 13, combining speed with an impressive feature set that rivals many commercial alternatives.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ghost on Debian 13
Ghost has become one of the most popular open-source publishing platforms for bloggers, content creators, and publishers who want a fast, modern, and SEO-friendly content management system. Built on Node.js, Ghost offers a clean interface, powerful membership features, and excellent performance that outshines many traditional CMS platforms.
Rlang ☛ Pharmaverse and Containers
Streamlining Our Pharmaverse Blog: Reducing Publishing Time with containers
As an active contributor to the pharmaverse blog, I’ve always appreciated the opportunity to share new insights and tools with our community.