Dock for GNOME, Exploitation in GNOME, and Rust-based COSMIC Disappoints

Ever since COSMIC was announced in summer 2024, it's been a recurring subject Linux discussions and headlines. I tracked it from its alpha, beta, and full release phases. After giving it a try myself, though, I didn't find it to fit my needs. Here's why.

For those out of the loop, the COSMIC desktop environment was developed by System76, a Linux-first computer manufacturer based in the US. It's best known as the organization behind Pop! OS, which has been popular with Linux gamers and other desktop users for years. While Pop! OS had been using a customized version of GNOME for a long time, System76 decided to replace it with COSMIC, an environment written from scratch in Rust for efficiency and memory safety. In theory, it has a lot to offer.