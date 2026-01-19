news
Dock for GNOME, Exploitation in GNOME, and Rust-based COSMIC Disappoints
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Multi-column Dock for GNOME Rethinks What a Dock Can Do
The Multi-Column Dock extension for GNOME Shell lets you organise apps in collapsable groups with labels, colours, and for better dock management.
-
Daniel Pocock ☛ FOSDEM 2026: democracy panel, GNOME & Sonny Piers modern slavery experiment
FOSDEM 2026 will host a panel on Unique Challenges in Elected Governing Bodies for FOSS.
Looking at the profiles of the five panel members, it is not clear that any of them have ever been elected to anything.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ I tried switching to the new Rust-based COSMIC, and it was a mistake
Ever since COSMIC was announced in summer 2024, it's been a recurring subject Linux discussions and headlines. I tracked it from its alpha, beta, and full release phases. After giving it a try myself, though, I didn't find it to fit my needs. Here's why.
For those out of the loop, the COSMIC desktop environment was developed by System76, a Linux-first computer manufacturer based in the US. It's best known as the organization behind Pop! OS, which has been popular with Linux gamers and other desktop users for years. While Pop! OS had been using a customized version of GNOME for a long time, System76 decided to replace it with COSMIC, an environment written from scratch in Rust for efficiency and memory safety. In theory, it has a lot to offer.