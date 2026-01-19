news
Linux distros are now competing on design, and I love it
Windows and macOS are the two most popular operating systems, and the former is widespread across the globe. While macOS might be a niche, premium operating system offering, Windows is widespread because it runs on most hardware. Linux has been trying to squeeze into the mainstream operating system space for the last decade, and this was a big year for it. Windows 10 bit the dust, and Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements pushed many capable systems into retirement. This change forced users to seek alternatives, and Linux seemed to be a feasible and secure solution.
If you asked me five years back, I wouldn't praise a distro for its design and tout it as better looking than Windows or macOS design. But times have changed, and I'm ecstatic about the recent developments in the overall design of multiple Linux distributions. From rich customization choices to exceptional UI changes, distros like Zorin, KDE Neon, and Deepin are competing with the mainstream desktop operating systems. Let's understand how all of this will benefit you and potential Linux switchers.