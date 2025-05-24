news
This Week in GNOME and Sysprof in your Mesa
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #201 Dithered Images
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 16 to May 23.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Sysprof in your Mesa
Thanks to the work of Christian Gmeiner, support for annotating time regions using Sysprof marks has landed in Mesa.
That means you’ll be able to open captures with Sysprof and see the data along other useful information including callgraphs and flamegraphs.