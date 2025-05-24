news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Kernel Space
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 25.10 Will Ship with the Linux 6.17 Kernel
Day-by-day we’re learning more on what to expect in Ubuntu 25.10 ‘Questing Quokka’, the next short-term release of Ubuntu due for release in October. Today, Canonical’s Kleber Souza, member of the Ubuntu Kernel Team, confirmed the plan is to ship the GNU/Linux 6.17 kernel in Ubuntu 25.10 – barring any unforeseen upstream hiccups, of course. As we’re yet to see the release of the GNU/Linux 6.15 kernel, and 6.16 is yet to enter development, committing to a version so far out may seem a bit optimistic.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Neowin ☛ Ubuntu 25.10 to provide security boost by securely fetching the time
Ubuntu 25.10 testing images are set to come with chrony from June 5 to securely retrieve the time. This could reduce the likelihood of attacks for users.
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Teaching digital literacy without devices
Explore practical strategies for teaching computing with limited access to devices, featuring tips, tools, and a case study from Kenya.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Unicorn Media ☛ A Personal Homecoming to BunsenLabs Boron
This week's episode of Distro Fever finds our hero revisiting BunsenLabs, where he discovers that this blast from his past is more than good enough for his present.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ The most L.A. corner of the internet
Here at Mozilla, we are the first to admit the internet isn’t perfect, but we know the internet is pretty darn magical. The internet opens up doors and opportunities, allows for human connection, and lets everyone find where they belong — their corners of the internet. We all have an internet story worth sharing. In My Corner Of The Internet, we talk with people about the online spaces they can’t get enough of, the sites and forums that shaped them, and how they would design their own corner of the web.
Programming/Development
