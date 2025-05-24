news
How to Install Warzone 2100 on FunOS
Warzone 2100 is a classic real-time strategy (RTS) game that blends fast-paced combat with deep tactical and strategic gameplay. Originally released in 1999 and later open-sourced, it continues to receive updates from an active community of developers.
[Repeat] Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Manage User Passwords in Linux
These commands will work on most Linux machines. Our test PC ran Kubuntu, a derivative of Ubuntu, but you can also run through this how-to on a Raspberry Pi. All of the how-to is conducted via the Terminal.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Use grep to search Linux files and directories smarter
All the commands in this how-to will work on most Linux machines. We’ve used an Ubuntu LTS install but you could run this how-to on a Raspberry Pi. All of the how-to is performed via the Terminal. You can open a terminal window on most Linux machines by pressing ctrl, alt and t.
Henry Desroches ☛ How to collect Webmentions for your site
We’ll use webmention.io for this. webmention.io is a hosted service for receiving Webmentions. There are many other implementations of the Webmention spec, but this is the easiest one to get cooking with in my experience! All we have to do to get started is to authenticate ourselves using IndieAuth, and then connect our webmention.io endpoint.
University of Toronto ☛ What keeps Wandering Thoughts more or less free of comment spam (2025 edition)
That one trick is a honeypot text field in my 'write a comment' form. This field is normally hidden by CSS, and in any case the label for the field says not to put anything in it. However, for a very long time now, automated comment spam systems seem to operate by stuffing some text into every (text) form field that they find before they submit the form, which always trips over this. I log the form field's text out of curiosity; sometimes it's garbage and sometimes it's (probably) meaningful for the spam comment that the system is trying to submit.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Self-Host a Tunneled Reverse Proxy with Pangolin
With Pangolin using WireGuard as its backend, you can have confidence that the team hasn’t attempted to re-invent the wheel where it wasn’t needed and is relying on fast, well-tested software.
The biggest feature of a tunneled reverse proxy, like Pangolin, is that it can punch through a firewall, saving you the need to open ports. This same functionality is critical for anyone stuck behind a CGNAT, where your public IP address might not even be routable to your network.
Linux Journal ☛ Fortifying Debian With SELinux by Enforcing Mandatory Access Control for Ultimate System Security
In an era where cyber threats are evolving rapidly, securing GNU/Linux systems goes far beyond basic user permissions. Traditional security mechanisms like Discretionary Access Control (DAC) offer limited safeguards against privilege escalation, compromised applications, and insider threats. To address these limitations, Security-Enhanced GNU/Linux (SELinux) offers a powerful, fine-grained framework for Mandatory Access Control (MAC) — and it's not just for Red Hat-based distributions anymore.
In this article, we'll explore how to integrate SELinux into Debian, one of the most widely used and respected GNU/Linux distributions. We'll break down its architecture, setup procedures, policy management, and troubleshooting techniques. Whether you're running a mission-critical server or seeking to harden your desktop environment, this guide will show you how SELinux can elevate your system security to enterprise-grade standards.
Linux Journal ☛ Linux Networking: Mastering VLAN Trunking, Bonding, and QoS for High-Performance Systems
In today's fast-paced IT environments, performance, reliability, and scalability are critical factors that determine the effectiveness of a network. Advanced GNU/Linux networking techniques such as VLAN trunking, interface bonding, and Quality of Service (QoS) are key tools in the hands of system administrators and network engineers who aim to build robust and efficient systems. Whether you're managing a data center, configuring high-availability clusters, or optimizing bandwidth for critical services, these technologies provide the foundation for high-performance networking on Linux.
This article explores each of these advanced networking capabilities, explaining their benefits, configurations, and practical use cases. By the end, you will have a comprehensive understanding of how to implement VLANs, bonding, and QoS effectively on your GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kitematic on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Managing Docker containers through command-line interfaces can be intimidating for newcomers and time-consuming for experienced developers. Kitematic transforms this experience by providing an intuitive graphical user interface that simplifies Docker container management on Ubuntu systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sublime Text on Fedora 42
Sublime Text stands as one of the most beloved code editors among developers worldwide, offering an elegant interface, powerful features, and exceptional performance. For Fedora 42 users seeking a premium text editing experience, installing Sublime Text opens doors to advanced syntax highlighting, multiple selections, command palette functionality, and extensive plugin support through Package Control.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Erlang on Fedora 42
Erlang has become an essential programming language for developers working on concurrent, fault-tolerant systems. Whether you’re building a distributed database, a messaging system, or telecommunications software, Erlang provides the robust foundation needed for scalable applications. Fedora 42, with its cutting-edge packages and stability, offers an excellent platform for Erlang development.
