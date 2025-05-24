With Pangolin using WireGuard as its backend, you can have confidence that the team hasn’t attempted to re-invent the wheel where it wasn’t needed and is relying on fast, well-tested software.

The biggest feature of a tunneled reverse proxy, like Pangolin, is that it can punch through a firewall, saving you the need to open ports. This same functionality is critical for anyone stuck behind a CGNAT, where your public IP address might not even be routable to your network.