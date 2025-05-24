Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS and Linux 6.14 kernel series, NixOS 25.05 (codename Warbler) is here six months after NixOS 24.11 with support for the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment series, as well as initial support for System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop environment.

PipeWire 1.4.3 Brings netJACK2 Changes, Improves ALSA audio.channels Support

Arriving about five weeks after PipeWire 1.4.2, the PipeWire 1.4.3 release brings many netJACK2 improvements, including fixes for the driver/manager roles, better error handling, support for sending custom commands, support for using the default value of filters, and support for correctly writing MIDI streams.

LinuxGizmos.com

Banana Pi BPI-Forge1 Is a Low-Cost RK3506J-Based SBC Compatible with RT-Thread

Banana Pi’s BPI-Forge1 is a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3506J SoC, designed for digital multimedia processing, intelligent voice interaction, and real-time audio applications. The board supports a range of embedded use cases through its integrated audio and display subsystems, peripheral connectivity, and small form factor.

AAEON EPIC-RPS7 Targets Compact Industrial Control with 14th Gen Intel Core Support

AAEON has introduced the EPIC-RPS7, a 4″ industrial SBC aimed at cost-sensitive applications like industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring. It supports 12th to 14th Gen Intel Core processors (up to 65W TDP), bringing high performance to space-limited deployments.

Radxa ROCK 4D with RK3576 SoC, PCIe Gen2 x1, Gigabit Ethernet, and PoE Support Starts at $30

Radxa has introduced a single-board computer with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi 3, powered by the octa-core Rockchip RK3576 system-on-chip. Key features of the new ROCK 4D include PCIe Gen2 expansion, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support, and broad I/O compatibility.

news

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 24, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Mozilla Kills Pocket After Buying It
Mozilla sucks
NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More
NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.
 
Security Holes and Mindless Hype
Security picks
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Making Postgres distributed with FoundationDB and Debugging Memory Leaks in Postgres via Heaptrack
postgres picks
Games: TeensyROM NFC Game Loading On The C64 and Steam Deck Just Got a Big Update
Games-related picks
Red Hat Literally Buying Fake Articles, Latest Progress by Hans de Goede of Fedora
some IBM leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
4 stories for now
FSF and Educational Activities
4 stories
today's howtos
last batch for today
This Week in GNOME and Sysprof in your Mesa
Some GNOME news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's leftovers
Applications: Terminator, MCP Servers, Sublime Text
Application leftovers
today's howtos
4 howtos
Games: StarVaders, SteamOS, GOG, and More
11 from gamingonlinux
Android Leftovers
I Hated Smart Glasses, but Google's Android XR Let Me See a New Future
Why is the Open Document Format (ODF) important?
Consider the history of control over user files, whether for organisations or individuals
Rhino Linux Unveils KDE-Based UBXI Desktop
Rhino Linux debuts its first official UBXI KDE 6 Desktop port and starts testing RPK2
5 useful Linux tools that would never make sense on Windows
Despite the attempts from app developers to bridge the gap between different operating systems
What would a Microsoft engineer do to Ubuntu? AnduinOS is the answer
It's not radical, but it is slim and pretty – usually a winning combination
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
How Big Tech Exploits Apps to Circumvent Privacy Laws & a Solution from Purism
With PureOS, users are not forced to click “I Agree” to give up their privacy, security
This Week in Plasma: time-of-day wallpapers
This week we really ramped up the focus on bug-fixing in preparation for Plasma 6.4’s release in three weeks
Deep Learning is no Intelligence
Here we are in the year 2025 and every company that wants to grab your money now peddles AI
Fedora Workstation 42 review - Strangely good and bad
What I am going to do is test the Gnome edition, yup. After all, if you wanna Gnome, you might as well do it with Fedora
Mozilla: A smarter, simpler Firefox address bar
Firefox’s address bar just got an upgrade, and it’s all about putting you in control
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
ODF and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
applications and more
Security Leftovers
Security with patching focus
Monado v25.0.0 and KDE Application Snaps
leftovers
FreeBSD and Other BSD News
FreeBSD mostly
No Steam Deck Needed for SteamOS Anymore
more options
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Red Hat Buying Coverage About Itself (and It Lacks Actual Substance), Fedora Admits It Wrongly Punished Peter Robinson Last Year, Fedora 42 Release Party Plans
Red Hat leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino, Adafruit, ESP32, and More
Hardware leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development of GCC and more
today's howtos
5 howtos for now
today's leftovers
hardware and more
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Android Leftovers
Google Glass Reborn? I Tried Android XR Smart Glasses, and One Thing Stood Out
Terminator Linux Terminal App Updated After Prolonged Hiatus
After a long break, the Terminator 2.1.5 Linux terminal app brings new features like split-session SSH cloning
SiFive and Red Hat Collaborate to Bring RHEL 10 to RISC-V Development
SiFive has announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to deliver a developer preview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 for the RISC-V architecture
Neptune OS is Debian made easy but, boy, does it need some housekeeping
A media-ready remix with KDE, codecs, and clutter from its BeOS-flavored past
Now KDE Users Will Get Easy Virtual Machine Management
Now KDE are also joining the party with Karton
Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux
As promised, Zotac is using the Computex show in Taiwan this week to provide an early look at its next-gen handheld gaming PC
Fedora 43 Drops GNOME X11 Support, Goes All-In on Wayland
Fedora 43 moves to a Wayland-only GNOME experience
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux
Red Hat: Fake Security, Buzzwords, and Paid-for Puff Pieces in Media That Does Advertising
very shallow work
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.8, Linux 6.12.30, Linux 6.6.92, Linux 6.1.140 and Linux 5.15.184
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.8 kernel
Games: Drop Duchy, SteamOS, and More
Latest picks from GoL
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security picks
GNU/Linux and Other Operating Systems
leftovers about OSes
BSD Leftovers
Some BSD picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development stories
Another Ocean of Fake Articles Sponsored by Red Hat About Red Hat and Buzzwords Galore
really awful 'journalism'
Debian Taking Corporate Money and Defaming Their Own
Debian picks
Open Hardware/Modding: RISV-V, PocketBeagle, ESP32, and More
Hardware leftovers
Videos/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, GNU/Linux, OBS Studio, and More
Some new picks
FOSS Weekly and Software News
Some software leftovers
today's howtos
many howtos for the whole day
Flatpak, Ubuntu Upselling, and Home Assistant
3 leftovers
Latest Buzzwords Festival at Red Hat Summit and Windows Promotion at redhat.com
redhat.com's latest
Android Leftovers
Google confirms it’s bringing a desktop mode to Android
Why I Switched to Linux From Windows (It Wasn't the Bugs or Updates)
It’s only when I used Linux that I realized what a well-thought-out operating system can be
Prime OS on EndeavourOS: Can it Run?
Prime OS can be installed side by side with the Linux system
Don't "buy" e-books from Oxford University Press
I found the book’s page on the publisher’s website, Oxford University Press
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
OmniOS Community Edition is an enterprise server OS
OmniOS is an illumos based server operating system with ZFS, Bhyve, DTrace, Crossbow, SMF and Linux zone support
Radxa ROCK 4D with RK3576 SoC, PCIe Gen2 x1, Gigabit Ethernet, and PoE Support Starts at $30
Software support includes Debian 12, Android 14, Yocto, and Buildroot
PipeWire 1.4.3 Brings netJACK2 Changes, Improves ALSA audio.channels Support
The PipeWire project released PipeWire 1.4.3 today as yet another minor update to the latest PipeWire 1.4 series for this popular open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux systems.
Games: Humble Bundle, Steam Deck, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
LWN Articles About Kernel
outside paywall now
The last of YaST?
By Joe Brockmeier
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles