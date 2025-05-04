OpenCPN is a chartplotter and navigation tool. It’s designed to be used at the helm station of your boat while underway.

Chart a course and track your position right from your laptop.

This cross-platform ship-borne GUI navigation application is made up by a core program, a large set of plugins and freely available charts. The application is configurable with user icon. The software runs under Linux, Raspberry Pi, Android, macOS, and Windows.

This is free and open source software.