What Is an Encryption Backdoor?

Governments around the world are demanding backdoors into encrypted data.  

LinuxGizmos.com

Raspberry Pi Reduces Prices on 4GB and 8GB Compute Module 4

This month, Raspberry Pi announced a price reduction for two of its most widely used Compute Module 4 variants. As of May 1, 2025, the 4GB RAM version is now $5 cheaper, while the 8GB RAM version has been reduced by $10. These discounts apply to standard temperature models purchased through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 Advances 5G Gateway Design with OpenMPTCProuter Support

Banana Pi’s new BPI-R4 is a 5G aggregation gateway built for edge networking. Designed to host multiple cellular modems, it supports OpenMPTCProuter and targets scenarios where wired internet is limited or unavailable.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2025

Urgent - OSU Open Source Lab needs your help

  
Oregon State University’s Open Source Lab (OSL) has been a major supporter of Gentoo Linux and many other software projects for years

 
today's howtos

  
Wine 10.7

  
The Wine development release 10.7 is now available

 
Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint

  
A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria

 
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room

  
4MLinux 48.0 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

  
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 48.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.

 
today's leftovers

  
Tumbleweed Report and Zypper’s New Parallel Downloads

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Ubuntu Unity 25.04 and Ubuntu IoT Day in Singapore

  
Android Leftovers

  
First Look at Google’s Unfinished DeX-Like Desktop Mode for Android

 
Linux Kernel to Drop Support for Legacy i486 and Early 586 CPUs

  
4 reasons every software enthusiast should try a Linux VM (even if you don't always use it)

  
I tried Hannah Montana Linux in 2025 - here’s how it went

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Wifislax – Slackware-based live distribution

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, This week in Linux, and mintCast

  
today's howtos

  
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Amiga, AnyCubic

  
Minimise branding-related risks when your company has a commercial and an open source profile

  
today's leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
8 Weird Things I’ve Done With Linux Just Because I Could

  
SteamOS isn't the only way to game on Linux - here's 3 other distros to check out

  
A Look at EXE: The Live Retro-Style Devuan Spin

  
Oh No, My PC Monitor Goes Blank When Fullscreen On Endeavor OS Linux KDE Plasma!

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Peux OS is an Arch-based Linux distribution

  
I installed Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's my new favorite way of computing

  
Expecting Accountability In Open Source

  
FreeBSD 14.3-BETA1 Now Available

  
New Distro Releases: Archcraft Prime Release, Mabox Linux April ISO, and ALT Workstation 11.0

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Walnut Pi

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
KDE: Python in Kate, conf.kde.in, and Talking FOSS on Daft Code

  
Games: Godot, Malware, and More

  
today's howtos

  
We’re Off — Ubuntu 25.10 Opens for Development

  
felix86 is a new open source Linux emulator to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors

  
Canonical releases Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors

  
Jailing "Linux" Inside Microsoft Excel, Inside Windows, and More

  
openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS

  
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2

  
Redis Goes AGPL

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Videos/Shows About GNU/Linux

  
today's howtos

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Banana Pi, and More

  
Mozilla on Google (Conflict of Interest)

  
Games: Consoles, SteamOS 3.7.5 Preview, and More DRM Stuff

  
9 stories, mostly from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Firefox Tab Groups

  
Mozilla doing something useful

 
Proton is so good these days, I wish I could make the switch to Linux

  
Paprius Icon Set Update Adds New Icons, Plasma 6 Support

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
SolydXK Linux is a Debian-based operating system

  
Plasma Sprint and more

  
This Week in Plasma: move by default when dragging-and-dropping

  
Brave browser - A rather interesting Chromium-based option

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.5, Linux 6.12.26, Linux 6.6.89, Linux 6.1.136, Linux 5.15.181, Linux 5.10.237, and Linux 5.4.293

  
Tails 6.15 Update Drops Support for Legacy Broadcom Wi-Fi Chips

  
Tails 6.15 privacy-focused Linux distro updates Tor Browser to 14.5.1 and kernel to v6.1.135

 
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Z80 Computer, Open Source Firmware, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Release of AnduinOS 1.3

  
Security and Microsoft/Windows TCO

  
Today in Techrights

  
Debian News: SparkyLinux Update, Tails 6.15, and Guido Günther's Activities Report

  
Celebrating 20 Years of the OASIS Open Document Format (ODF) Standard

  
Sculpt OS release 25.04

  
BSD: New Episode of BSD Now, DragonFly BSD Digest, and More

  
Open Hardware/Modding:  Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Red Hat Spreading Buzzwords, Buys 'Articles', Links to Bought Articles, New Technical Articles

  
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
paldo – Upkg driven Linux distribution

  
Huayra is a Linux distribution based on Debian

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Free Software Foundation completes its board member review

  
Today in Techrights

  
