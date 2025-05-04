news
Free and Open Source Software
-
nbcat previews Jupyter notebooks in the terminal - LinuxLinks
nbcat let you preview Jupyter notebooks directly in your terminal. Think of it as cat, but for .ipynb files. nbcat doesn’t aim to replace JupyterLab.
This is free and open source software.
OpenCPN is a ship-borne GUI navigation application - LinuxLinks
OpenCPN is a chartplotter and navigation tool. It’s designed to be used at the helm station of your boat while underway.
Chart a course and track your position right from your laptop.
This cross-platform ship-borne GUI navigation application is made up by a core program, a large set of plugins and freely available charts. The application is configurable with user icon. The software runs under Linux, Raspberry Pi, Android, macOS, and Windows.
This is free and open source software.