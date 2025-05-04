Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, This week in Linux, and mintCast

This week in Linux, we have a lot of cool stuff to talk about. First, we're going to talk about the future of KDE Plasma. Then we're going to go into the future of OpenSUSE because Leap 16 beta has been released and the final version will be coming out this year. Then we'll also have a new version of Mozilla Firefox. And also we have some interesting news from the Oregon State University because there's some potential risk of closure of their Open Source Lab, which would be a shame. And then we're also going to talk about Redis because they're back in the news this week because they want to redo with Open Source. All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.