Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, This week in Linux, and mintCast
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 110: GNU/Linux in the Wild: From the ISS to the Influencers
This week on GNU/Linux Out Loud, we’re tracking GNU/Linux sightings in the wild—from Raspberry Pi-powered space stations to the desktops of YouTube’s biggest influencers. Wendy shares a surprise encounter with GNU/Linux at an international robotics event,
Tux Digital ☛ This week in Linux 309: KDE Plasma’s Future, openSUSE Leap 16, Trinity Desktop, Open Source Lab issues & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we have a lot of cool stuff to talk about. First, we're going to talk about the future of KDE Plasma. Then we're going to go into the future of OpenSUSE because Leap 16 beta has been released and the final version will be coming out this year. Then we'll also have a new version of Mozilla Firefox. And also we have some interesting news from the Oregon State University because there's some potential risk of closure of their Open Source Lab, which would be a shame. And then we're also going to talk about Redis because they're back in the news this week because they want to redo with Open Source. All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what's going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews.
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 460 – Open Discussion
First up in the news: Ubuntu 25.04 released, Ardour advances, Commodore OS 3.0 released, and OpenMandriva brings us TWO new releases In security and privacy: US warns of new Zambian cybersecurity law, and Hackers can now imitate official Surveillance Giant Google mail Then in our Wanderings: Joe gets recontained, Moss waits, Majid goes to Cambridge In our Innards section: Open discussion!