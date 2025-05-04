news

Quoting: I installed Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's my new favorite way of computing | ZDNET —

If given the opportunity, I would much rather use a desktop over a laptop or phone. Don't get me wrong, I'm glad I have my Android, but typing on phones has never been easy for me. I like touch typing and I'm very good at it (I should be, given how much I write).

On the few occasions I have had to actually write and edit on a phone, it was horrible, so I avoid it at all costs. But what do I do when I'm on the go and I don't have room in my bag for a full-sized laptop?

I go mini. Or, shall I say, tiny.

The Piccolo N150 Netbook is an eight-inch "mini laptop" that looks sort of like a tablet or one of those old-school electronic organizers from the '90s. When I first received this device to review, I was giddy upon handling it. I always loved miniaturized things as a kid, and the Piccolo speaks to something nostalgic.