Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Amiga, AnyCubic
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2025-04-27 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (17/2025): LAS and funding news
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Amiga 4000 With Lots of Little Problems
I’ve had a few people send me things in to repair lately. Amongst these was an Amiga 4000 motherboard, RAM and CPU card with lots of minor issues. Here is how I diagnosed and fixed them.
Hackaday ☛ Hacking Different Sized Nozzles For AnyCubic Printers
If you’ve got a popular 3D printer that has been on the market a good long while, you can probably get any old nozzles you want right off the shelf. If you happen to have an AnyCubic printer, though, you might find it a bit tougher. [Startup Chuck] wanted some specific sized nozzles for his rig, so set about whipping up a solution himself.
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printed Cable-Driven Mechanisms – Some Strings Attached
One of the most basic problems with robotic arms and similar systems is keeping the weight down, as more weight requires a more rigid frame and stronger actuators. Cable-driven systems are a classic solution, and a team of researchers from MIT and Zhejiang University recently shared some techniques for designing fully 3D printed cable-driven mechanisms.