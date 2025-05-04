Ubuntu Unity 25.04 and Ubuntu IoT Day in Singapore

Once upon a time, Canonical migrated away from the GNOME-based desktop to create its own, in-house desktop called Unity.

With Unity, there was an ultimate goal: desktop convergence. The idea was to take a Ubuntu phone (which also used the Unity interface) and converge it with the desktop, such that if you docked your phone, it would automatically transform into a desktop interface.

Samsung later did the same thing with DEX, and Google might be heading in the same direction with Android.

Unfortunately, the Ubuntu phone couldn’t get off the ground, and Canonical backed off from the promise of convergence. Shortly after that, the company announced it was moving back to a GNOME-based desktop.

Alas, Unity was no more.

In my opinion, that move was the biggest disappointment I’ve experienced with Linux over the last 28 years. From my perspective, Unity wasn’t just a beautiful UI; it was also one of the most efficient desktops on the market. Unity had a few features never before seen on the desktop that made using it a joy and an exercise in serious efficiency.

I mourned but moved on.