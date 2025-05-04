today's leftovers

The number of people using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for their online activities is definitely on the upswing. Growing fears borne from the increased governmental oversight and overreach, along with the constantly increasing threat from the unfettered collection of personally identifiable private data by both governments and corporations, have made the use of a VPN an attractive option. VPNs are a very attractive option for those who value their privacy, and those who want to perform their online activities with a good bit more anonymity.

Of course, once you log into a site, everything you do is recorded by that site, so a VPN won’t protect you from data collection about your activities on that site. It also (most likely) won’t protect you from the “Facebook Pixel.” That monstrosity is on a vast majority of websites (but NOT on the magazine website!), collecting information from all visitors, regardless if they are Facebook users or not. But a VPN will help protect you from having your activities recorded as you bounce from website to website.