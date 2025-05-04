news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-04-27 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #322
Applications
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Typst Cookbook: Part One
I have been experimenting off and on with Typst for six months, using it increasingly for my personal projects: letters, notes, and converting my old thesis. While learning new software, I find it more productive to adopt a hands-on, practical approach.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Setup Your VPN's Servers Easily In NetworkManager
The number of people using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for their online activities is definitely on the upswing. Growing fears borne from the increased governmental oversight and overreach, along with the constantly increasing threat from the unfettered collection of personally identifiable private data by both governments and corporations, have made the use of a VPN an attractive option. VPNs are a very attractive option for those who value their privacy, and those who want to perform their online activities with a good bit more anonymity.
Of course, once you log into a site, everything you do is recorded by that site, so a VPN won’t protect you from data collection about your activities on that site. It also (most likely) won’t protect you from the “Facebook Pixel.” That monstrosity is on a vast majority of websites (but NOT on the magazine website!), collecting information from all visitors, regardless if they are Facebook users or not. But a VPN will help protect you from having your activities recorded as you bounce from website to website.
Games
GamingOnLinux ☛ Glass Cannon is my next indie obsession, a chill turn-based shoot-em-up roguelike with wild weapon combos
I cannot stop myself clicking play on Glass Cannon, it's a properly great and unique shoot 'em up experience that twists the genre in a fun way that's too easy to get obsessed with. Note: personal purchase.
Distributions and Operating Systems
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ From The Chief Editor's Desk...
That last sentence is what makes my heart smile. That means Linux users should get ready to “recycle” (as in repurpose) old, decrepit Windows 10 computers into powerhouse computers running Linux (hopefully, PCLinuxOS). Most of those computers being “obsoleted” by Microsoft are not only fully capable of running Linux, but many of them are gently used, with LOTS of life remaining in them. Finally, those computers can live out the rest of their technological lives free from the worry of misapplied Windows Updates, and free from the worry of viruses and many other pieces of malware. Some might even contend that Windows itself IS the biggest piece of malware ever devised.
