Facteur is mail-merge software - LinuxLinks
You need to prepare a CSV file with the recipient information. This file needs to have a headings row (first row) with “address” as the first column. Each subsequent column name will be a variable in the email template you create. Each row will start with the email address of the recipient followed by the values to assign to each variable.
On the template screen you can create the templates for the HTML and plain-text versions of your emailing. A panel on the right allows you to add attachments and inline (cid) images. The editor is pretty simple, so if you want a more complicated design you may want to use an external editor and import the the template.
This is free and open source software.
MeshLab processes and edits 3D triangular meshes - LinuxLinks
It provides a set of tools for editing, cleaning, healing, inspecting, rendering, texturing and converting meshes. It offers features for processing raw data produced by 3D digitization tools/devices and for preparing models for 3D printing.
MeshLab is mostly based on the open source C++ mesh processing library VCGlib developed at the Visual Computing Lab of ISTI – CNR. VCG can be used as a stand-alone large-scale automated mesh processing pipeline, while MeshLab makes it easy to experiment with its algorithms interactively.
This is free and open source software.
NVIDIA_OC overclocks NVIDIA GPUs - LinuxLinks
NVIDIA_OC is a simple Rust CLI tool designed to overclock NVIDIA GPUs on Linux.
This tool was developed to support both X11 and Wayland environments, addressing a gap in existing overclocking tools that only support X11.
NVIDIA_OC is free and open source software.
BorgTUI is a TUI and CLI to automate BorgBackup - LinuxLinks
BorgTUI is a simple TUI and CLI to automate your Borg (and Rustic) backups.
This is free and open source software.
LPub3D is an LDraw editor for LEGO style digital building instructions - LinuxLinks
LPub3D is a WYSIWYG editing application for creating LEGO style digital building instructions. LPub3D uses the LDraw parts library, a comprehensive library of digital Open Source LEGO bricks available and reads the LDraw LDR and MPD model file formats.
This is free and open source software.
LiveKit is an end-to-end stack for WebRTC - LinuxLinks
LiveKit is a project that provides scalable, multi-user conferencing based on WebRTC. It’s designed to provide everything you need to build real-time video audio data capabilities in your applications.
It makes it easy to integrate audio, video, text, data, and AI models while offering scalable realtime infrastructure built on top of WebRTC.
This is free and open source software.