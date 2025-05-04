You need to prepare a CSV file with the recipient information. This file needs to have a headings row (first row) with “address” as the first column. Each subsequent column name will be a variable in the email template you create. Each row will start with the email address of the recipient followed by the values to assign to each variable.

On the template screen you can create the templates for the HTML and plain-text versions of your emailing. A panel on the right allows you to add attachments and inline (cid) images. The editor is pretty simple, so if you want a more complicated design you may want to use an external editor and import the the template.

This is free and open source software.