news

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 4th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on May 04, 2025



May the 4th be with you! This week, we got new stable releases of the Firefox web browser, Thunderbird email client, qBittorrent torrent client, Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) desktop environment, LibreOffice office suite, and the 4MLinux distribution.

On top of that, I tell you what’s coming to the openSUSE Leap 16 distribution and the Firefox 139 web browser. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for May 4th, 2025.

Read on