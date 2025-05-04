news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2025



Quoting: Minimise branding-related risks when your company has a commercial and an open source profile – toscalix —

Given that this post will be read by profiles that might not be fully familiar with open source, let’s go over the very basics…

In essence, open source refers to software whose source code is openly available, allowing users the rights to use, study, modify, and share it with anyone for any purpose. Furthermore, open source comes with general conditions related to its usage, inspection, copying, pasting, and distribution. These conditions are typically defined by the specific open-source license under which the software is published. These licenses might also include other requirements for attribution to the authors, clauses about the preservation of the original license terms, etc. In general, the most popular open source licenses are quite easy to understand, which is part of their success.