posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2025



Quoting: Expecting Accountability In Open Source —

For the longest time in my professional career and while contributing to free and open source software communities, I have struggled with expecting accountability from others. Much of this came from the anxiety that I experienced during the process of holding someone accountable. It often stemmed from concerns about potential conflicts, fears of being perceived negatively or doubts about self-worth. The situation only worsened when it were my friends that I was seeking on holding responsible for their decisions. It made me wonder if at all it was worth risking relationships just to get things done, or if I should rather settle for compromise.

That is, of course, a rhetorical question. I do not want to look like a surgeon who amputates an entire arm just because of a papercut on the little finger. I cannot expect the situations to change if I give up on individuals entirely just to avoid potential friction. After all, letting folks know about how uncomfortable the situation feels is often the best way to prevent the dangerous precedents created from instances of irresponsibility. Since accountability is a two-way street, I want to use this reflective (and possibly, therapeutic) post to share some grounded strategies that I rely on – and maybe, they will be useful to you too someday.