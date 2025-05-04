Other Sites
Governments around the world are demanding backdoors into encrypted data.
This month, Raspberry Pi announced a price reduction for two of its most widely used Compute Module 4 variants. As of May 1, 2025, the 4GB RAM version is now $5 cheaper, while the 8GB RAM version has been reduced by $10. These discounts apply to standard temperature models purchased through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers.
Banana Pi’s new BPI-R4 is a 5G aggregation gateway built for edge networking. Designed to host multiple cellular modems, it supports OpenMPTCProuter and targets scenarios where wired internet is limited or unavailable.
Android Leftovers
- Wine 10.7
- The Wine development release 10.7 is now available
- Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint
- A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria
- [GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
- broken promises by the Foundation
- 4MLinux 48.0 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
- 4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 48.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.
- Tumbleweed Report and Zypper’s New Parallel Downloads
- We’re Off — Ubuntu 25.10 Opens for Development
- Development today opened on Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”
- felix86 is a new open source Linux emulator to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors
- RISC-V fans will be interested in this one. felix86 has been announced as a new project with a first release available that enables you to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors on Linux
- Canonical releases Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
- Canonical has just released a publicly available Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop beta image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
- Jailing "Linux" Inside Microsoft Excel, Inside Windows, and More
- openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS
- The openSUSE project released today the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 16 operating system series for public testing, giving users a first glimpse of what will be included in the final release later this year.
- Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
- Urgent - OSU Open Source Lab needs your help
- Oregon State University’s Open Source Lab (OSL) has been a major supporter of Gentoo Linux and many other software projects for years
- Redis Goes AGPL
- Android is evolving with Gen Z: Here’s what it means for the rest of us
- 8 Weird Things I’ve Done With Linux Just Because I Could
- Most people use Linux to learn, tinker, or build something useful
- SteamOS isn't the only way to game on Linux - here's 3 other distros to check out
- While SteamOS is nearly ready for a public beta, so that we can all enjoy Valve's gaming-focused Linux distribution without needing a Steam Deck
- A Look at EXE: The Live Retro-Style Devuan Spin
- Linux distros can seem boring when you've been using them for a while
- Oh No, My PC Monitor Goes Blank When Fullscreen On Endeavor OS Linux KDE Plasma!
- When I first ran Endeavor OS on a new PC device. I tried to watch a video, and when in fullscreen mode
- Peux OS is an Arch-based Linux distribution
- Peux OS is billed as a beautiful, minimal, secure, and highly customized Arch Linux distro
- I installed Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's my new favorite way of computing
- The eight-inch Piccolo N150 may be small, but its sharp display and solid build prove it's far from a toy
- Expecting Accountability In Open Source
- I have long struggled with expecting accountability due to concerns about potential conflicts
- FreeBSD 14.3-BETA1 Now Available
- by Colin Percival
- New Distro Releases: Archcraft Prime Release, Mabox Linux April ISO, and ALT Workstation 11.0
- Today in Techrights
- Security Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Walnut Pi
- Red Hat Leftovers
- KDE: Python in Kate, conf.kde.in, and Talking FOSS on Daft Code
- Games: Godot, Malware, and More
- today's howtos
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Videos/Shows About GNU/Linux
- today's howtos
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Banana Pi, and More
- Mozilla on Google (Conflict of Interest)
- Mozilla’s CEO discusses testimony in U.S. v. Google search case
- Games: Consoles, SteamOS 3.7.5 Preview, and More DRM Stuff
- Android Leftovers
- Several phone brands rumored to be planning a major shift away from Android
- Firefox Tab Groups
- Proton is so good these days, I wish I could make the switch to Linux
- Now, though, things are different, and fantastic devices like the Steam Deck prove that Linux is viable as a gaming platform these days
- Paprius Icon Set Update Adds New Icons, Plasma 6 Support
- If you use the Papirus icon theme on Ubuntu, you’ll be pleased to hear a new version is available to download
- Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- SolydXK Linux is a Debian-based operating system
- SolydXK is an open source operating system for small and medium-sized businesses
- Plasma Sprint and more
- What happens when you put three mobile OS devs into one room for more than a few minutes
- This Week in Plasma: move by default when dragging-and-dropping
- Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
- Brave browser - A rather interesting Chromium-based option
- Until now, for no deliberate reason, I never quite got around to testing Brave
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.5, Linux 6.12.26, Linux 6.6.89, Linux 6.1.136, Linux 5.15.181, Linux 5.10.237, and Linux 5.4.293
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.5 kernel
- Tails 6.15 Update Drops Support for Legacy Broadcom Wi-Fi Chips
- Tails 6.15 privacy-focused Linux distro updates Tor Browser to 14.5.1 and kernel to v6.1.135
- today's leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Z80 Computer, Open Source Firmware, and More
- today's howtos
- Release of AnduinOS 1.3
- Security and Microsoft/Windows TCO
- Today in Techrights
- Debian News: SparkyLinux Update, Tails 6.15, and Guido Günther's Activities Report
- Celebrating 20 Years of the OASIS Open Document Format (ODF) Standard
- Sculpt OS release 25.04
- Sculpt OS 25.04 brings compatibility with Intel's Meteor-Lake hardware
- BSD: New Episode of BSD Now, DragonFly BSD Digest, and More
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- Programming Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Red Hat Spreading Buzzwords, Buys 'Articles', Links to Bought Articles, New Technical Articles
- Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- This article recommends free and open source alternatives to macOS’s remove background quick action built-in function
- paldo – Upkg driven Linux distribution
- paldo is a Upkg driven Linux distribution
- Huayra is a Linux distribution based on Debian
- Huayra is a Linux distribution developed by the Argentine government. It’s based on the Debian architecture
- GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Free Software Foundation completes its board member review
- The review examined board members Ian Kelling, Geoffrey Knauth, Henry Poole, Richard Stallman, and Gerald Sussman
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles