Yaakov ☛ Replacing Kubernetes with systemd
I even tried running Kubernetes on a Raspberry Pi but I couldn't actually find an implementation that would happily run without kicking up heat/fans and that would actually leave enough CPU behind for my workloads.
Frontend Masters ☛ Seeking an Answer: Why can’t HTML alone do includes?
I’d wager (counts fingers) pretty much all websites need this ability, and all of them reach for different additional non-web-standard tooling to get it done. That’s weird.
So what are those reasons?
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ GIMP Tutorial: Create A Word Art Logo
I found a cool video the other day from Logos by Nick, which described a method for creating a word art logo. It’s very easy to do, but also requires multiple layers in GIMP. Nick states that most logos are usually made in a vector graphics program, such as Inkscape, but this particular project can be done really easily in GIMP.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Wiki Pick: Numlock On At Login
This is one of those irritating little things that isn’t broken. If you use a lot of numbers in your logon password, not being able to use the number keypad at logon is a muscle memory problem. This will show you the method of getting numlock to be on at the login screen.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Tip Top Tips: Fixing Filesystems Automatically After System Crash/Reset
Some users already had the setting enabled on their computers (sixte and myself were among those users). However, many other users did not already have this setting enabled (meaning it was set to “No”).
The commands “fsck.mode=force fsck.repair=yes" appear to be silently ignored on PCLinuxOS, because we haven't got the program (systemd) which implements it.
Forum user Stingray provided a way for users to check to see when the last time fsck ran on their computer. Enter tune2fs -l /dev/[drive] | grep checked at a command line prompt, replacing [drive] with the drive device designation on your computer. If you’re not sure what the drive designation is for your drive(s), simply open GParted and look at the drive designations there. Use those drive designations to complete the command and to get your answer. Remember: you’re ONLY opening GParted to see what the drive designations are for your drive(s). Once you’ve written down the drive designation(s), close GParted without doing anything else. You’re only using GParted as a fact-finding mission.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-04-30 [Older] How to install Steam on Kubuntu 24.04
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-04-27 [Older] How to install Steam Link on Kubuntu 24.04
ID Root ☛ How To Install Puppet on Fedora 42
Puppet stands as one of the most powerful configuration management tools in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, enabling system administrators to automate infrastructure management across multiple machines. With Fedora 42’s recent release, implementing Puppet provides substantial benefits for maintaining consistent server configurations at scale.
ID Root ☛ How To Automount File Systems on Linux
Automounting file systems in GNU/Linux allows your system to mount storage devices and network shares on-demand, saving resources and improving performance. Rather than mounting all file systems at boot time, automounting only occurs when a resource is actually needed, making it an efficient solution for managing both local and remote storage resources.
ID Root ☛ How To Disable IPv6 on Fedora 42
IPv6 represents the next generation of Internet Protocol, designed to eventually replace the older IPv4 standard. However, there are several situations where you might need to disable IPv6 on your Fedora 42 system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Fedora 42
GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) stands as one of the most powerful open-source image editing solutions available for GNU/Linux users. This versatile software provides photographers, designers, and digital artists with professional-grade tools for everything from basic photo edits to complex digital compositions-all without the subscription costs associated with commercial alternatives.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mautic on Debian 12
Mautic stands as the leading open-source marketing automation platform, offering organizations of all sizes an affordable alternative to expensive proprietary solutions. Installing it on Debian 12 provides an ideal foundation due to the operating system’s renowned stability, security, and long-term support.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on Fedora 42
Apache HTTP Server continues to be one of the most popular web server solutions in the GNU/Linux ecosystem, powering millions of websites worldwide. If you’re running Fedora 42, installing and configuring Apache provides you with a robust platform for hosting websites and web applications.
