Some users already had the setting enabled on their computers (sixte and myself were among those users). However, many other users did not already have this setting enabled (meaning it was set to “No”).

The commands “fsck.mode=force fsck.repair=yes" appear to be silently ignored on PCLinuxOS, because we haven't got the program (systemd) which implements it.

Forum user Stingray provided a way for users to check to see when the last time fsck ran on their computer. Enter tune2fs -l /dev/[drive] | grep checked at a command line prompt, replacing [drive] with the drive device designation on your computer. If you’re not sure what the drive designation is for your drive(s), simply open GParted and look at the drive designations there. Use those drive designations to complete the command and to get your answer. Remember: you’re ONLY opening GParted to see what the drive designations are for your drive(s). Once you’ve written down the drive designation(s), close GParted without doing anything else. You’re only using GParted as a fact-finding mission.