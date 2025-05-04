SteamOS isn't the only way to game on Linux - here's 3 other distros to check out

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2025



Quoting: 3 alternatives to SteamOS to check out for Linux gaming —

While SteamOS is nearly ready for a public beta, so that we can all enjoy Valve's gaming-focused Linux distribution without needing a Steam Deck, it's not the only way to play on a gaming-focused Linux distro. The Proton project works on any Linux distro, so conceivably you can run any of your favorites, but there are other gaming-tweaked OSes that are well worth checking out.

But first, I want to make a special mention of two projects that have been pushing Linux gaming forward, but are no longer being maintained because SteamOS is nearly here. That's SteamFork and HoloISO. Both of these projects tried to bring the SteamOS experience to more devices, which is a commendable effort.

That only leaves a few gaming-focused distros going that are installable on a wide range of hardware. Some of these work better than the others, and I'd caution that you should read the installation notes of each before going and installing them onto a device, because you might find they need specific workarounds or that some hardware doesn't work. Out of the three, I've discovered Nobara is the best supported, and has versions with pre-installed Nvidia drivers if you're not rocking AMD hardware.