Daniel Lange ☛ Daniel Lange: Make `apt` shut up about "modernize-sources" in Trixie
Apt in Trixie (Debian 13) has the annoying function to tell you "Notice: Some sources can be modernized. Run 'apt modernize-sources' to do so." ... every single time you run
apt update. Not cool for logs and log monitoring.
And - of course - if you had the option to do this, you ... would have run the indicated
apt modernize-sourcescommand to convert your
sources.listto "deb822 .sources format" files already. So an information message once or twice would have done.
Well, luckily you can help yourself: [...]
-
peppe8o ☛ Control a 3D printer with OctoPrint on Raspberry PI (Docker Installation)
This tutorial will show you how to install OctoPrint on Raspberry PI computer boards using Docker. In my opinion, if someone has a Raspberry PI and a 3D printer, they can do everything their imagination can suggest (robotics, home applications, and so on).
-
It's FOSS ☛ 7 Essential Logseq Plugins I Use and Recommend
Sharing my favorite Logseq plugins that I love to use for managing my personal knowledge base.
-
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Docker vs Virtual Machines: What Every Ham Should Know [Ed: Seems like a lot of LLM slop is in this 'article']
Before container technologies like Docker came into play, applications were typically run directly on the host operating system—either on bare metal hardware or inside virtual machines (VMs). While this method works, it often leads to frustrating issues, especially when trying to reproduce setups across different environments.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable Rounded backdoored Windows Corner for KUbuntu KDE Plasma Desktop
Want to round corners of windows in KDE Plasma Desktop? Here’s a KWin effect can do the job in recent Plasma desktop from v5.27 to v6.3. There was a ShapeCorners KWin/5 effect can do the job to enable rounded window corners, which however discontinued.
-
Dan Langille ☛ Implement Anubis to give the bots a harder time
On the morning of 1 May 2025, I noticed the FreshPorts production website was under heavy load. For the most part, the database server was running at 100%. The usual load is 7%. Even if you look back 4 weeks, this was highly unusual. I found it was one IP address. I blocked it. The load dropped. It had been going for hours. Time to try Anubis.
-
Real Linux User ☛ How to switch from Windows 10 to GNU/Linux Mint in 10 easy steps
-
CubicleNate ☛ Fix LibreOffice Scaling Issues on Linux
The author discusses ongoing issues with fractional scaling in LibreOffice, leading to oversized UI elements on certain displays. After searching for solutions, they found that setting the environment variable QT_QPA_PLATFORM=xcb resolved the scaling problem and improved performance. Overall, they appreciate LibreOffice despite some challenges with the Wayland transition.