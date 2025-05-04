Apt in Trixie (Debian 13) has the annoying function to tell you "Notice: Some sources can be modernized. Run 'apt modernize-sources' to do so." ... every single time you run apt update . Not cool for logs and log monitoring.

And - of course - if you had the option to do this, you ... would have run the indicated apt modernize-sources command to convert your sources.list to "deb822 .sources format" files already. So an information message once or twice would have done.

Well, luckily you can help yourself: [...]