posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2025



Quoting: Peux OS is an Arch-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Peux OS comes with three different desktop flavors: XFCE, LXQt, and KDE. XFCE is the flagship. Out of these three versions: LXQt, and XFCE are the highly configured ones.

POS uses a customized XFCE as its default version. BTRFS is the default filesystem with autosnap enabled. It is the first distro to use Polybar in XFCE as its default panel. It aims to have a minimal desktop and yet beautiful.

It is tied with apps that will help you secure your data and privacy. You can sandbox your applications, do anonymous surfing among many other things. (…) “FISH” is the default shell.