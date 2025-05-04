news

I tried Hannah Montana Linux in 2025 - here's how it went

From stable and pragmatic distros to their quirky counterparts, the Linux ecosystem is chock-full of cool distributions. But once you sift through Debian, Linux Mint, Fedora, and other common distributions, you may encounter the wackier distros that prioritize laughs and giggles over performance and functionality. If you’re a Linux geek who grew up in the 2000s like me, you may already be familiar with Hannah Montana and, more importantly, the meme distribution centered around the show.

Unfortunately for me, I never got the chance to tinker with Linux distributions until I bought my first Raspberry Pi board. As such, Hannah Montana Linux remained out of my reach when the show was at the height of its popularity, and I never got the chance to mock my best buds by running the OS as a daily driver. But after forgetting about HML for years, I recently re-encountered it while researching obscure Linux distros. If you’ve already read some of my unhinged home lab projects, you can already guess where this is going. So, after spending an entire day trying to run Hannah Montana Linux, I can assure you that cringe isn’t the only reason why you shouldn’t use it as your primary OS.