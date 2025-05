news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 04, 2025



Quoting: 8 Weird Things I’ve Done With Linux Just Because I Could —

Most people use Linux to learn, tinker, or build something useful. I’ve used it to do things that range from mildly amusing to downright cursed. These aren’t best practices. They’re not productive. They probably won’t land you a job. But they will remind you why Linux is such a wild and wonderful system.