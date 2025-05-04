news

Quoting: Oh No, My PC Monitor Goes Blank When Fullscreen On Endeavor OS Linux KDE Plasma! - Fosslicious —

When I first ran Endeavor OS on a new PC device. I tried to watch a video, and when in fullscreen mode, suddenly the monitor screen went blank like the monitor was dead. At that time I clicked 2x using the mouse so that the screen became fullscreen. In addition, trying to use the F11 button on the keyboard is also the same. The point is when entering fullscreen mode, the monitor screen immediately goes black but does not turn off because the indicator light is on.

In this case, I use a 24" Asus monitor, for a PC device using AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, and the Linux Endeavor OS with its KDE Plasma Desktop Environment display, and does not use a discrete VGA or still uses the Ryzen default igpu.