Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.

Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.

M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.

The Luckfox Pico Pi series consists of four models with a Raspberry Pi SBC form factor, designed for embedded applications. Offering various processing capabilities, connectivity options, and memory configurations, these boards include PoE support and optional 4G connectivity.

TinyBeast FPGA comes in two configurations. The TinyBeast FPGA P features a Mini PCIe interface, providing direct connectivity to industrial sensors and peripherals for embedded systems. The TinyBeast FPGA S offers additional flexibility, requiring a separate carrier board for standalone applications, making it well-suited for edge computing.

Peering is a fundamental part of how the Internet works. It allows networks to exchange traffic directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries. This improves performance, lowers costs, and increases network resilience.

news

Theora 1.2.0 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2025



Following the 1.2.0beta1 release two weeks ago, a final 1.2.0 release of theora was wrapped up today. This new release is tagged in instance and you can fetch it from the Theora home page as soon as someone with access find time to update the web pages. In the mean time (automatically removed after 14 days) the release tarball is also available as a git build artifact from CI build of the release tag.

The list of changes since The 1.2.0beta release from the CHANGES

libtheora 1.2.0 (2025 March 29)

Read on