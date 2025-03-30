news
Theora 1.2.0 released
Following the 1.2.0beta1 release two weeks ago, a final 1.2.0 release of theora was wrapped up today. This new release is tagged in instance and you can fetch it from the Theora home page as soon as someone with access find time to update the web pages. In the mean time (automatically removed after 14 days) the release tarball is also available as a git build artifact from CI build of the release tag.
The list of changes since The 1.2.0beta release from the CHANGES
libtheora 1.2.0 (2025 March 29)