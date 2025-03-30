Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.

Shotcut 25.03 is here two months after the Shotcut 25.01 release with a bunch of new features like a ‘Text style’ preset to the ‘Generate Text on Timeline’ function in Subtitles, ‘Copy Current’ and ‘Copy All’ options to Filters, vertical and horizontal parameters to the No Sync video filter, and a ‘Toggle Filter Overlay’ option to the Player menu.

M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.

The Luckfox Pico Pi series consists of four models with a Raspberry Pi SBC form factor, designed for embedded applications. Offering various processing capabilities, connectivity options, and memory configurations, these boards include PoE support and optional 4G connectivity.

TinyBeast FPGA comes in two configurations. The TinyBeast FPGA P features a Mini PCIe interface, providing direct connectivity to industrial sensors and peripherals for embedded systems. The TinyBeast FPGA S offers additional flexibility, requiring a separate carrier board for standalone applications, making it well-suited for edge computing.

Peering is a fundamental part of how the Internet works. It allows networks to exchange traffic directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries. This improves performance, lowers costs, and increases network resilience.

Check Out Debian, the ’Mother of All Linux Distributions’

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2025



For those of you who did attempt to shame me with that single syllable, you should know that Ubuntu is based on Debian.

The Debian project was founded in August 1993 as an effort to create a truly open Linux distribution, in the spirit of Linux and GNU. The name “Debian” was an amalgamation of the first names of its two co-creators: Debra Lynn and Ian Murdock.

Debian has become known as the “mother of all distributions” because of, well, Ubuntu. Because so many distributions are based on Ubuntu, and because Ubuntu is a “child” of Debian, it only makes sense to label it “mother.”

