posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2025



Quoting: Enable 3/4 Finger Dragging in Ubuntu via Libinput 2.18.0 | UbuntuHandbook —

Similar to macOS three-finger drag feature, it’s a swipe gesture that emulates a button down + motion + button up sequence, and can be configured to use either 3-finger or 4-finger.

When fingers are released, and two fingers remain, it keeps dragging. And similar to the tap drag lock feature, when 3/4 fingers are set down immediately after releasing all fingers the drag continues.