Grml – bootable live system

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



Grml is a bootable live system (Live-CD) based on Debian.

Grml includes a collection of Linux software especially for system administrators. Users don’t have to install anything on fixed storage. Grml is especially well suited for administrative tasks like installation, deployment and system rescue. Grml can also be used as a working environment.

The default interactive shell is Zsh and is configured with a very powerful setup (known as grml-zshrc), including a nifty completion mechanism.

Grml comes close to “argl” or “grrr” in English. People use this when they want to express their dissatisfaction with software (amongst other things).