Games: Many Stories Including Bazzite, SteamOS, Steam Deck, and Proton
Louie Mantia ☛ The Most Mario Colors
Direct sequels that use the same sequence of colors are included, but re-releases are not. On that note, titles that were released on multiple platforms must have different logos and/or key art to have both included. (That means Mario Tennis on N64 and GBC are considered to be one logo.) Regional releases only count if each logo had a different sequence.
With that out of the way, here’s a list of 40 Mario games—in release order—showing which color was used for each letter in Mario’s name.
Forbes ☛ SteamOS Alternative Bazzite Adds Legion Go S Support
Bazzite just added another device to its growing list of supported handhelds. Here's why that is awesome news.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Airships: Lost Flotilla is a perfect time-killer where you can make some ridiculous ships
Airships: Lost Flotilla is a steampunk themed auto-shooter just released from David Stark, an offshoot of their other game Airships: Conquer the Skies and it's simply great.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Horizons: The End Of Words is a clever space-exploration word game out now
For puzzle word game fans, this is quite a unique one! Horizons: The End Of Words is an open-world space-exploration word game. No static board here, you get to explore the galaxy while building up words on an empty grid. It's a really interesting spin on the genre and it just released with Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cross-platform Nexus Mods App v0.7.2 improves the UI, adds Bannerlord Software Extender support
The Nexus team continue building up their newer cross-platform open source Nexus Mods App that will eventually replace Vortex. Version 0.7.2 was released recently further expanding what you can do with it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Games to claim from Prime Gaming, Jan 24 edition round-up for SteamOS Linux and Steam Deck
Here's the up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for January 24th, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. Each week Prime Gaming, part of what you get with a subscription to Amazon Prime, add and remove various games you can claim to keep.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld gets a roadmap including co-op crossplay, world transfers for Pals and an ending
Palworld developer Pocketpair have recently revealed a fresh roadmap of what's to come for the popular monster catching survival game. There's still no update yet on the Nintendo and Pokemon lawsuit, hopefully we'll see a resolution to that sometime soon.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Base-building survival game Necesse gets a big update and Free Weekend
Necesse is an impressive open-world base-building survival and adventure game from developer Fair Games ApS, with a big update out now and you can try it free this weekend. There's also a 35% discount if you want to keep it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH broken on Linux with NVIDIA GPUs but works with AMD GPUs like Steam Deck
Sad news for NVIDIA GPU owners on Linux who want to play FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, which just released on Steam yesterday as it appears broken. Works on Linux for those with an AMD GPU like the Steam Deck though.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Hotfix updated to get THE FINALS working again on Linux / Steam Deck
Recent updates to THE FINALS ended up breaking it on Linux / Steam Deck, but Valve have pushed out a new update to Proton Hotfix to get it working again.
Hackaday ☛ A Second Rare Atari Cabinet 3D Printed
Last year we covered the creation of a 3D-printed full-size replica of an original Computer Space arcade machine, the legendary first glimmer from what would become Atari, one of the most famous names in gaming. The flowing exuberance of glitter-finished fibreglass made these machines instantly recognisable. Not so well known though is that there was a second cabinet in a similar vein from Atari. Space Race is most often seen in a conventional wooden cabinet, but there were a limited number of early examples made in an asymetric angular take on the same fibreglass recipe as Computer Space. They’re super rare, but that hasn’t stopped a replica being made by the same team and documented in a pair of videos by [RMC – The Cave].
Tom's Hardware ☛ In 1991, after a 28-hour coding spree, the efforts of John Carmack 'Doomed' us all
John Carmack's incredible coding feat prior to the launch of Doom is memorialized.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DOOM: The Dark Ages launches May 15 with a new trailer and developer video
id Software and Bethesda Softworks have revealed more gameplay for DOOM: The Dark Ages, plus it's now set for release on May 15th. Although, like many bigger developers, you can get it a few days early if you buy the more expensive edition of the game for Advanced Access on May 13th.