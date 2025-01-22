Open Hardware: Commodore, Linux, SparkFun, and Arduino

VirtualBox 7.1.6 comes more than three months after VirtualBox 7.1.4 to introduce initial support for the recently released Linux 6.13 kernel series, which means that you can now install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs Linux kernel 6.13 or install distros powered by Linux kernel 6.13 inside a virtual machine.

Highlights of Wine 10 include an experimental Bluetooth driver, a new HID pointer device driver, initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V, initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles, support for IDL-generated files to use fully interpreted stubs, and support for display mode virtualization.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.13 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel is here to clean up six new drivers, including rtw8812a, rtw8821a, bmi270, aw88081, ntp8835, and ntp8918, as well as to clean up assorted blob names in new and updated devicetree (.dts) files that are either requested or loaded.

This release comes one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.3 to introduce new features like the ability to record the entire USB descriptor in the emulation data and return defined return code when network metadata refresh fails.