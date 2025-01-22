Open Hardware: Commodore, Linux, SparkFun, and Arduino
Hackaday ☛ A Quarter And A Dime Will Get You A Commodore 64 Softmodem
Back in the 1980s, a viable modem cost hundreds of dollars. Even in the 1990s, you were looking at spending a a Benjamin or two to get computer squawking down the phone lines. According to [Cameron Kaiser], though, it’s possible to whip up a softmodem using a Commodore 64 for much cheaper than that. How much? Just 35 cents, we’re told!
CNX Software ☛ AAEON BOXER-8654AI-KIT – NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-based Edge Hey Hi (AI) kit features four gigabit Ethernet ports with PoE support
The AAEON BOXER-8654AI-KIT Edge Hey Hi (AI) kit is a compact development kit built around the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX modules with four gigabit Ethernet ports (with optional PoE) and an Out-of-Band (OOB) management header, and designed for applications like smart cities, IoT ecosystems, edge AI, and others.
Ken Shirriff ☛ Interesting BiCMOS circuits in the Pentium, reverse-engineered
Intel released the powerful Pentium processor in 1993, establishing a long-running brand of processors. Earlier, I wrote about the ROM in the Pentium's floating point unit that holds constants such as π. In this post, I'll look at some interesting circuits associated with this ROM. In particular, the circuitry is implemented in BiCMOS, a process that combines bipolar transistors with standard CMOS logic.
Luke Harris ☛ Fixing my monitor's power button
Turning one of my monitors vertical appeared to exacerbate an issue with the power button to the point where it stopped working. I did my first soldering job in years and was able to get it working again, so I’m documenting it.
Arduino ☛ MicroPython programming on Arduino just got easier
If you’ve been exploring MicroPython on Arduino, you already know how powerful and flexible this Python-based language can be for microcontroller programming. Whether you’re a pro or just starting out, MicroPython opens up a new world of quick prototyping and clean, readable code.
Now, we’re making it even easier to get started and manage your MicroPython projects with the brand new MicroPython Package Installer for Arduino!
Raspberry Pi ☛ Giant robotic LEGO figure
So, how does our gigantic bright yellow LEGO figure do all their tricks?
Three servos are hidden inside the body: one to move the head and one in charge of each arm. A SparkFun Servo pHAT physically moves the three servos (the HAT is capable of controlling many more than three if you need it to). Running the show is a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W connected to a Raspberry Pi Power Supply for juice.
Digital Camera World ☛ Researchers 3D print a fully working microscope in 3 hours, costing $60 – complete with lenses, camera and Raspberry Pi
The microscope, which weighs only 3 kg / 6.6 lbs, was completed with a shop-bought camera and light, with the whole device controlled by a Raspberry Pi computer processor.