Databases: pgDay Paris 2025 and Nordic PGDay 2025
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pgDay Paris 2025 — Schedule published
We are thrilled to announce that the schedule for the 9th annual pgDay Paris 2025 conference is now live!
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Nordic PGDay 2025 - Schedule posted!
Nordic PGDay 2025 will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at the Copenhagen Marriot Hotel. It features a full day track of PostgreSQL presentations from leading experts of various disciplines covering a wide range of topics. Alongside the main track it will include a sponsor track with presentations showcasing innovative products and services from our partners.
The main track schedule is now published and the sponsor track will get posted soon.