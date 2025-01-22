The other day I was watching Rob Pike's presentation on "Concurrency is Not Parallelism" where indeed he makes a good distinction between concurrency and parallelism, but I felt that something was missing. You see, what he calls Concurrency has very little to do with what Andreia and I call Concurrency. As such, I've been trying to distil why that is, and this post addresses some of these ideas.

I believe that Concurrency in shared memory can be split into two areas: coordination and sharing.