This Week in Plasma: Getting Plasma 6.3 in Great Shape

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 18, 2025



Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in Plasma"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

We're barely a week into the Plasma 6.3 beta period, and Plasma's contributors are already fixing record amounts of bugs! The number of 15-minute bugs has dropped to the low 20s, and there's only one VHI priority bug left. But that's not all; they hammered on a ton more bugs as well, and did quite a bit of UI polishing! Lots of great news this week!

I know I say this about every Plasma release, but 6.3 is gonna be gooooooood. Grab a beverage; there's a lot here!