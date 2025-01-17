Games: Cubic Odyssey, THREAT VECTOR, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cubic Odyssey announced as a fusion of Minecraft and No Man's Sky
With a style that's a fair bit similar to Minecraft with an expansive universe seen in the likes of No Mans Sky, the recently announced Cubic Odyssey from Atypical Games and Gaijin Network Ltd looks pretty darn fun.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Broken Alliance from the Death & Taxes dev is now in Early Access, a love-letter to Heroes of Might and Magic
Placeholder Gameworks who made Death & Taxes just released Broken Alliance into Early Access with Linux support. An indie love letter to pixel art, old-school adventure games, mythical creatures and fantasy storytelling.
GamingOnLinux ☛ THREAT VECTOR is an action sci-fi horror FPS coming from KillPixel Games
KillPixel Games, one of the dev teams responsible for WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, have announced their next game with THREAT VECTOR. Seems it will have Linux support like WRATH too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH gets Steam Deck Verified ahead of release
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH from Square Enix arrives on January 23rd, and thankfully the developers have already managed to get it Steam Deck Verified ahead of the release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Popular diorama builder Tiny Glade is getting better Steam Deck support
Tiny Glade is a gorgeous and relaxing diorama builder about doodling castles and all sorts all over the screen, it's seriously impressive and they've announced work is ongoing for improving it on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Game save data backup tool Ludusavi v0.28 brings new features
If you want to make backups of your game saves, the free and open source tool Ludusavi is an essential item to put in your toolbox. The developer just put up a new release, v0.28.0, which includes a bunch of fixes and new features.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for Marvel Rivals, Sea of Thieves and Stalker 2
A fresh update to Proton Experimental arrived for SteamOS Steam Deck / Linux gamers with some necessary fixes for various games. Valve did release another one-liner update previously that was noted in my previous article on SteamOS expanding beyond the Steam Deck.