Games: Cubic Odyssey, THREAT VECTOR, and More

In 2023, some 15,000 financial frauds took place every day in Mexico, with nearly 15% of the population getting scammed. As the Internet continues to become a more prominent part of our lives, online scams are growing in popularity, and older adults face unique risks.

The United States government is taking a major leap forward for cybersecurity. The newly released Executive Order on Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nation’s Cybersecurity calls on the US government to improve the security of its own systems. New cybersecurity procurement requirements for federal contractors will have a broad impact by leveraging the “power of the purse” to drive market demand for strong cybersecurity.

The PocketBeagle 2 from the BeagleBoard.org Foundation introduces a compact design paired with enhanced performance and connectivity features. Built on the AM6232 processor, this board provides a 64-bit platform within the established PocketBeagle form factor.

At CES 2025, Orbbec introduced the Gemini 215 Stereo 3D Camera and the Pulsar SL450 dToF Single-Line LiDAR. The Gemini 215, designed for high-precision scanning, features depth measurement accuracy of less than 0.5 millimeters, multi-camera synchronization, and a lightweight build, making it suitable for various short-range 3D scanning applications.

ASRock Industrial has introduced the 4X4 BOX AI300 Series, a compact system built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. This fanned system includes features such as 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports, support for four displays, and flexible storage options.

The Milk-V Oasis, a highly anticipated RISC-V-based Mini-ITX motherboard, has been officially put on hold. Despite its promising features and bold vision, the project was suspended indefinitely due to development challenges and uncontrollable factors, according to the Milk-V team.