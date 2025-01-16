today's hows
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install osTicket on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
In this guide, you'll learn how to install the osTicket open-source ticketing system on Ubuntu 24.04 server. You'll be installing osTicket with the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and PHP) and securing osTicket with HTTPS through Certbot and Letsencrypt.
New York Times ☛ How to Download Your Videos From TikTok
Feeling the sudden need to save your TikTok videos in case the site abruptly goes away? Here are a few methods for nontechnical users who want copies of the videos they personally uploaded or made on TikTok. You can also download a copy of your TikTok data right from your account, which doesn’t get you the video files themselves but will give other items including your direct messages and followers list.
Here’s how.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Top 10 ways to monitor Linux in the console
It shows essential metrics, but looks like it's from the 80s. There are ways to brighten it up, like highlighting active processes or changing color schemes, but it's not the only game in town!
Klara ☛ ZFS Storage Bottlenecks - Managing and Tracking Performance
iostat is the only tool we’re talking about today which is not ZFS-specific. This venerable system analysis tool used to be a part of most distributions’ base systems–and it’s still a part of FreeBSD base, although more consumer-focused Linux distributions tend not to install it by default anymore. (Under Ubuntu, it can be found as part of the sysstat package in the main repository.)
Although it’s not the easiest tool to use, iostat reports extremely granular information about each of your physical storage devices’ statistics. By default, as shown above, iostat reports all activity on each device since the last system boot.
Herman Õunapuu ☛ Backing up another PC with a single Ethernet cable
I was in a pinch.
I needed to make a full disk backup of a PC, but I had no external storage device with me to store it on. The local Wi-Fi network was also way too slow to transfer the disk over it.
All I had was my laptop with an Ethernet port, a Fedora Linux USB stick, and a short Ethernet cable.
University of Toronto ☛ My bug reports are mostly done for work these days
These days, I almost entirely report bugs in open source software as part of my work. A significant part of this is that most of what I stumble over bugs in are things that work uses (such as Ubuntu or OpenBSD), or at least things that I mostly use as part of work. There are some consequences of this that I feel like noting today.
The first is that I do bug investigation and bug reporting on work time during work hours, and I don't work on "work bugs" outside of that, on evenings, weekends, and holidays. This sometimes meshes awkwardly with the time open source projects have available for dealing with bugs (which is often in people's personal time outside of work hours), so sometimes I will reply to things and do additional followup investigation out of hours to keep a bug report moving along, but I mostly avoid it. Certainly the initial investigation and filing of a work bug is a working hours activity.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mautic on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
How To Install Mautic on Ubuntu 24.04 Mautic is a powerful open-source marketing automation tool that enables businesses to manage their marketing campaigns effectively. Installing Mautic on Ubuntu 24.04 can enhance your email marketing efforts, allowing you to create personalized campaigns, track user engagement, and analyze data seamlessly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bottles on Fedora 41
Bottles is an innovative solution tailored for GNU/Linux users who want an effortless way to run Windows-based applications and games on their systems. It offers a streamlined approach for isolating and managing individual backdoored Windows environments (“bottles”) to prevent system-wide conflicts and ensure a smoother compatibility experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Teams on GNU/Linux Mint 22 [Ed: This is proprietary spyware from Abusive Monopolist Microsoft; consider using something else]
Microsoft Teams has become an essential communication platform for businesses, students, and individuals across the globe. It brings together chat, video conferencing, file sharing, and collaborative workspaces in one unified interface. However, many users wonder if this tool can function smoothly on an Ubuntu-based distribution such as Linux Mint 22.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dolibarr on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Dolibarr is an open-source ERP and CRM system widely utilized by businesses that seek a straightforward yet powerful platform to streamline operations. Its versatility lies in features that support project management, invoicing, inventory tracking, sales, human resources, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Drupal on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Drupal is a powerful content management system (CMS) used worldwide for websites of all sizes, including simple blogs, online communities, and complex enterprise applications. Its open-source nature, flexibility, and extensive community support make it a popular choice for developers and content creators.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install UFW on Ubuntu 24.04
This post will explain how to install the UFW on Ubuntu 24.04 OS. UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall) is an interface for iptables for configuring a firewall. The UFW firewall is way easier than the iptables for securing the server. It is used daily by system administrators, developers, and other familiar GNU/Linux users.