today's hows

These days, I almost entirely report bugs in open source software as part of my work. A significant part of this is that most of what I stumble over bugs in are things that work uses (such as Ubuntu or OpenBSD), or at least things that I mostly use as part of work. There are some consequences of this that I feel like noting today.

The first is that I do bug investigation and bug reporting on work time during work hours, and I don't work on "work bugs" outside of that, on evenings, weekends, and holidays. This sometimes meshes awkwardly with the time open source projects have available for dealing with bugs (which is often in people's personal time outside of work hours), so sometimes I will reply to things and do additional followup investigation out of hours to keep a bug report moving along, but I mostly avoid it. Certainly the initial investigation and filing of a work bug is a working hours activity.