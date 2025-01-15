Ever since Kirby introduced a default model in version 4, I have been handling things like the OG image and the SEO title in there.

I really like this approach. It just feels right to put stuff like that in the model. With a system like Kirby, there are always at least 10 different ways of doing things. You could put it in a controller, in a page method, in a snippet, in a plugin, … but in my experience, a model is the best fit.

In this article I want to share a quick tip on how to extend the default model. It’s a simple thing, but it took me a while to figure it out so I thought it might be helpful to others.