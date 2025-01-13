openSUSE Tumbleweed Now Offers Wayland Support for the LXQt Desktop
As you may be aware, LXQt 2.1 is the first release of the lightweight desktop environment to introduce an experimental Wayland session through the implementation of a new component called lxqt-wayland-session. The Wayland session supports several compositors, including Labwc, KWin, Wayfire, Hyprland, Sway, River, and Niri.
While not many distros ship LXQt with Wayland support (due to the experimental flag), you can give it a try in openSUSE Tumbleweed. However, openSUSE doesn’t offer a dedicated live ISO image with the LXQt desktop, so you’ll have to install it from the repositories on top of your existing environment or perform a fresh install.