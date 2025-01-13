MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9
Based on the Debian 12.9 repositories, the MX Linux 23.5 release introduces the latest and greatest Xfce 4.20 desktop environment, which is also available from MX Linux’s repositories for existing users using the Xfce and Raspberry Pi editions. One of the biggest features of Xfce 4.20 is experimental Wayland support.
In addition, MX Linux 23.5 introduces several new applications in MX Linux’s “test” repository, adds various UI improvements and better support for packages in third-party repositories to MX Packageinstaller, and brings extra warnings on the live system if persistence has been asked for on a read-only boot media.