today's howtos
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Change the Priority of PPAs or Apt Package Repositories in Ubuntu
This is a step by step guide shows how to set the priority of certain packages, launchpad PPAs, and/or other apt repositories in Ubuntu, Debian, GNU/Linux Mint, and their based systems. Besides using the default system repositories, we can also install additional packages from third-party or software’s own repositories.
-
Enrico Zini: ncdu on files to back up
I use borg and restic to backup files in my system. Sometimes I run a huge download or clone a large git repo and forget to mark it with
CACHEDIR.TAG, and it gets picked up slowing the backup process and wasting backup space uselessly.
I would like to occasionally audit the system to have an idea of what is a candidate for backup. ncdu would be great for this, but it doesn't know about backup exclusion filters.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix xkbcomp warning messages
We have had this issue for a very long time. File /tmp/xerrs.log records stdout and stderr when Xorg is started (see /usr/bin/xwin script), and this is part of it: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix run X11 apps in containers
Alfons reported that X11 apps, such as ycalc, rubix, even lite-xl, do not start in containers. Try to run them in a terminal, and see "cannot load font" error message.
I found the cause. These apps need to load .pcf fonts, that are at /usr/share/fonts/misc; however, the Xephyr nested server does not look there. It does see the TrueType fonts in /usr/share/fonts/TTF
-
Desktop Environments/WMs
-
Nico Cartron ☛ Make dmenu do case insensitive searches
As part of my switch to i3, I'm using dmenu to launch applications.
-