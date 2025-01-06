2024 in retrospect & happy new year 2025!
Gentoo Fireworks Happy New Year 2025! Once again, a lot has happened over the past months, in Gentoo and otherwise. Our fireworks were a bit early this year with the stabilization of GCC 14 in November, after a huge amount of preparations and bug fixing via the Modern C initiative. A lot of other programming language ecosystems also saw significant improvements. As always here we’re going to revisit all the exciting news from our favourite Linux distribution.