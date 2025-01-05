Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ EDATEC ED-SBC3300 is an industrial mini-ITX motherboard for the Raspberry Pi CM5
EDATEC ED-SBC3300 is an industrial mini-ITX motherboard designed for the Raspberry Pi CM5 with plenty of ports and headers including HDMI 2.1 and LVDS display interfaces, seven USB 3.0/2.0 interfaces, up to two Gigabit Ethernet ports, a mini PCIe slot for 4G LTE cellular connectivity, RS232 and RS485 interfaces, and more. Like many Raspberry Pi CM5 hardware platforms, the EDATEC ED-SBC3300 mini-ITX motherboard is not exactly new since it’s basically the same as the EDATEC ED-SBC2300 Raspberry Pi CM4-powered industrial Mini-ITX motherboard, but fitted with a Raspberry Pi CM5 instead. Let’s still have a look at the specifications to see if anything has changed.
-
Hackaday ☛ High Performance RISC-V
From the Institute of Computing Technology division of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peng Cheng Laboratory comes a high-performance and well-documented RISC-V core called XiangShan.
-
CNX Software ☛ Looktech’s AI-powered smart glasses offer a 14-hour battery life, 13MP camera, and linear audio for $209 and up (Crowdfunding)
Looktech Hey Hi (AI) Glasses are AI-powered smart glasses with a “privacy-focused design” and several lens options. They are similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses but support GPT-4, Claude, and Gemini instead of Meta AI. Like Meta’s smart glasses, the Looktech Hey Hi (AI) Glasses incorporate headphones, a camera, and an Hey Hi (AI) model for a hands-free experience and personalized Hey Hi (AI) assistance.
-
CNX Software ☛ Radxa Cubie 5A – A compact Allwinner A527/T527 SBC with HDMI 2.0, dual GbE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4
Radxa Cubie 5A is an SBC powered by Allwinner A527/T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC and featuring HDMI 2.0, dual GbE, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, an M.2 socket for NVMe SSD, USB 3.0 Type-A and USB 2.0 OTG (Type-C) ports, and a 40-pin GPIO form factor in a compact 69x56mm form factor. Long-time readers may remember the Allwinner A10-powered Cubieboard launched in 2012 as an alternative to the hard-to-get Raspberry Pi development board or the various TV boxes like the MeLE A1000 we tried to use to run GNU/Linux on Arm hardware.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 302: Scroll Wheels, Ball Screws, And A New Year For USB-C
After a bit too much eggnog, Elliot Williams and Al Williams got together to see what Hackaday had been up to over the holiday. Turns out, quite a bit. There was a lot to cover, but the big surprise was the “What’s that Sound” competition. Do you know who had the correct answer from the last show? No one! So they guys did the right thing and drew from all the entrants for a coveted Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ World's fastest Arm PC put to the test — 128-core Ampere Altra Max CPU claims 128-core Cinebench 2024 world record
However, using Windows on this system with an Nvidia GPU is not a great idea, as Nvidia doesn't yet supply a driver for Windows on Arm. Running any apps hoping to tap into the RTX acceleration would frustrate you. System76 ships the Thelio Astra workstation with Linux, of course, with no such problem.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker designs Raspberry Pi GameCube case that's free and 3D printable
This case was designed by SilvestreDesignLab from scratch as an open-source project so anyone can recreate it themselves at home. You don't even have to have the latest Pi model; it's intended to be compatible with multiple models, including the Raspberry Pi 3B and Pi 4B.